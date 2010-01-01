Benefit Planning Solutions Inc. Insurance company - Your reliable friend and helper.

ALEX KATSEF Licensed Insurance Broker

• Most beneficial medical insurance• Life insurance• Auto insurance





Medical Insurance - Affordable Health Plan

The new registration period begins SOON!! November 1, 2023 - January 15, 2024

Open Enrollment 2024 Dates and Deadlines

Pennie Open Enrollment period for 2024 health plans starts November 1, 2023, and ends January 15, 2024.Plans sold during Open Enrollment start as early as January 1, 2024.

Open enrollment is the only time of year you can enroll in a health plan, switch plans, or re-enroll in your current plan in the individual and family market.

Open enrollment is the time period during which you can make changes to your health insurance plan or switch to a different plan, if one is available.

We understand how important it is to have medical insurance in United State.

Call Us:

215-760-6171 267-760-3586

Visit Us:

1111 Street Road, Suite 312, Southampton PA, 18966

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All Enrollment Services are FREE!!!